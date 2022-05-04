1 of 5
The Dubai Police K9 Unit carried out 2,830 missions in 2021, including security checks, anti-drug operations and raids.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 5
Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police Security Inspection K9 Unit, said the unit currently operates with 63 professional trainers and 73 canines of six different breeds, including German Shepherd, Dutch Shepherd, Malinois dog, English Springer, Labrador Retriever, and Cocker Spaniel.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 5
“Missions and tasks are distributed among canines based on their specialities. German and Dutch Shepherds and Malinois dogs handle guarding duties, lead tracking and detection of all kinds as they are known for being more resilient. On the other hand, English Springer, Labrador Retriever, and Cocker Spaniel specialise in recovering hidden narcotics and explosives, uncovering dead bodies, searching for missing persons, and tracking possessions and flaming materials,” Maj Al Mazrouei added.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 5
During their years of service, K9s undergo medical check-ups and performance tests to determine their capabilities to carry out police work. When Dubai Police veterinarians or canines’ trainers give reasons for necessary retirement, the dogs are placed for adoption under certain conditions.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 5
Major Al Mazrouei also pointed out the Dubai Police K9 Unit’s efforts in combating COVID-19. “K9 sniffer dogs have been stationed at airports across the country to help detect traces of the coronavirus from passenger sweat samples with 92 per cent accuracy,” Maj Al Mazrouei said.
Image Credit: Supplied