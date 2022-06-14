Dubai: Two police officers from Dubai Police’s Mounted Police Station recently uncovered a criminal gang and foiled their bid to carry out thefts in the emirate.
Major General, Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, praised Captain Youssef Muhammad Al Mulla and First Lieutenant Ahmad Rashid Al Kaabi of Dubai Mounted Police Station for their alertness, which contributed to arresting the gang members and foiling their schemes. He further praised the professionalism of the two officers, who were able to monitor and track the gang’s car until their arrest and the seizure of tools they were planning to use in thefts.
Suspicious movement
Major General Muhammad Issa Al Adhb, director of the Dubai Mounted Police Station, said that during one of the inspection tours in the area of the jurisdiction of the Rashidiya Police Station, the two officers spotted a car moving suspiciously. Consequently, they ran the plate number in the federal traffic system to check its status.
“The plate number and car description did not match the data recorded in the system. Therefore, the officers decided to pull the car over for further security check,” he explained.
Maj Gen Al Adhb added that the suspects refused to stop and drove away in an attempt to avoid the arrest. He indicated that the officers immediately contacted the Command and Control Centre, which in turn circulated an all-points bulletin to security patrols in the field.
“Dubai Police patrols chased the suspects’ vehicle, arrested three Asians, and seized four vehicle registration plates, burglary tools, and 29 bottles of alcoholic beverages in their position,” he revealed.
Maj Gen Al Adhb said the seizures confirm that the suspects were preparing to carry out thefts. However, the high professionalism and vigilance of the two officers of the Dubai Mounted Police Station foiled the gang’s criminal bid. He affirmed that the Dubai Mounted Police Station conducts daily patrols across Dubai to fulfil the objectives of the Dubai Police of ensuring the safety, security and happiness of the community.