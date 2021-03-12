Dubai: As part of the Dubai Police’s community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’, the Dubai Mounted Police, in coordination with the General Department of Community Happiness, recently organised a training workshop on horseback riding basics for 15 orphans from Hemaya School for Boys.
The workshop, which took place at the Mounted Police Department in Al Aweer area, was delivered to the participants by Dubai Police’s professional trainers.
The orphans were introduced to the basics of horsemanship, and were provided a hands on experience to work in different areas, from riding and grooming to arts and playing with horses. They were also trained in saddling, bridling, riding attire, mounting, holding the reins, correct riding position, going forward and stopping and steering.
They were entertained with Dubai Police mascot, Amna, who raised their awareness of the precautionary measures against the new coronavirus.
The students extended their appreciation to Dubai Police for the opportunity.