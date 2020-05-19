Dubai Mounted Police Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police’s horse patrols fined 969 people for violating movement restrictions during the national sterlisation programme, an official said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Expert Mohammad Al Adhb, director of Dubai Mounted Police Department, said they conducted 447 patrols in Dubai between March 26 and May 12 to enhance security and catch violators.

“Mounted police patrols fined 260 vehicles and 969 pedestrians, including people who violated COVID-19 precautionary measures. Mounted police work on the frontline to prevent the spread of the virus,” Brig Al Adhb said.