Saudi Arabia, enforced a 24-hour, nationwide curfew from May 12, during the five-day Eid period. Guards take the temperature of people entering a mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 12.
The decision to introduce a curfew across the country is to contain the spread of coronavirus during the Eid holidays. A man wears a protective face mask while jogging, in Riyadh.
Until then, commercial and business enterprises will remain open as they are now and people will be able to move freely between 9am to 5pm, except in Mecca, which remains under full curfew. Women shop in the nearly deserted Hayat mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Qatar tightened restrictions on commercial activities on Monday, ordering all shops to close until the end of the month as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Oman bans all Eid gatherings, will issues fines, jail time for violators.
Turkish President said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed nationwide to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid Al Fitr religious holiday as the country surpassed 150,000 confirmed cases.
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, sit on a bench of a park of Akyurt district district as people over 65-year-old and patients of chronic illnesses across Turkey are allowed to leave their homes, respect a certain distance around their home and wearing masks, between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time, in Ankara on May 17, 2020 on the second day of the 4-day hour curfew imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Jordan will also restrict movement of vehicles on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. Citizens will be allowed to use their vehicles on the following day. Osama Hajjaj, a Jordanian caricaturist, teams up with his neighbours in creating an art at their roof during the curfew imposed by the Jordanian government in Amman, Jordan. The Arabic sentence reads, "Stay at home".
Jordan will ease movement restrictions in the country and the public sector will return to work on May 26 after the Eid holidays. Jordanian brothers Hussein and Zaid Ishaish, boxers who qualified with other three boxers to next year's Olympics, engage in an online boxing training at their home roof during the curfew imposed by the Jordanian government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan.
Kuwait started its three-week complete lockdown from May 10. The lockdown will end on May 30, encompassing the Eid Al-Fitr holidays. A view shows a deserted street in Kuwait city during the 20-day nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kuwaiti police use a drone to monitor residents walking in a neighbourhood of Kuwait city as authorities allowed people to exercise for two hours under a nationwide lockdown.
People queue in front of a bakery in Kuwait City, a day after Kuwaiti authorities announced a 20-day total lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown will be implemented from May 10 to 30, during which public sector tasks will be performed remotely while private sector activities are suspended except for essential functions.
A man and his daughters wear protective face masks as they wait inside a Carrefour hypermarket, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt.
Egypt announced a curfew starting from today and a halt to public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Ramadan cannon fires to announce the time to break fast near a statue called "Egypt's Renaissance" during Ramadan as Egypt in Giza, Egypt.
