Dubai: Dubai’s mounted police division arrested a car thief after 25 minutes of the incident being reported in Naif, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
Nawaf Khalfan and Mohammad Shaik Abdullah from the Dubai Police Mounted Department, were patrolling the area on their horses when they received a report of an African man allegedly stealing a car.
Brigadier Mohammad Al Adhb, director of Dubai Mounted Police Department, said the quick response of the policemen helped to arrest the thief within 25 minutes.
“The two policemen scanned the area and suspected the man who was acting suspiciously in the area,” said Al Adhb. “They matched the plate number, stopped the car and arrested the African suspect,” he added.
Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the role of the two policemen who arrested the suspect.
“Dubai Police act quickly with criminal cases,” said Maj Gen Al Mansouri. “The two policemen played big role in scanning the area and identified the suspect. They caught him red-handed,” he added.
The suspect has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to finish the investigation.
Brig Al Adhb, said that his department conducted 571 patrols during the National Sterlisation Programme across Dubai.
“We have 15 patrols per day in different areas of the city. Mounted Police has the ability to enter narrow places to fight the crime,” he added.