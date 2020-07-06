1 of 10
It’s all about masks as restrictions ease in the UAE. Made mandatory, a mask is often the first barrier in a person’s protection against the novel coronavirus. Whether it is walking outdoors (as pictured) or within the confines of a mall, people are expected to use a mask.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 10
A man covers his mask with a bandana in Dubai, in a two-pronged defence tactic. How does a mask help? The greatest aid it provides is stopping an asymptomatic carrier from unknowingly spreading the virus.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 10
While wearing a mask is not the be-all-and-end-all in protection, it makes for a good first step. Others include good hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing. These measures do not mean staying away from your daily activities such as exercising or feeding pigeons - they just mean a little more caution.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 10
A man cycles under his improvised face mask in Dubai. A variety of masks have become available in the market, from fashion-focused to DIY practice material.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 10
A woman wraps a scarf around her face and walks with an umbrella in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 10
Cloth masks – like the one worn by the boy on the cycle - are easy to wear and oftentimes reusable. Just be sure to sanitise and wash after every wear.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 10
A man walks with his cycle in Dubai. He's kitted out in a makeshift mask as well as a hat, to keep the harsh sunlight at bay.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 10
A man riding a motorbike in Sharjah sports a black face mask.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 10
A man uses a makeshift facemask made of a piece of cloth while walking down a street in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 10
It's not all blue and white. Colour has started to seep into the world of masks. A man wears a brightly coloured mask in Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News