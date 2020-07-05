1 of 12
TRY WILD AND THE MOON’S NEW SUMMER MENU: Give your body the reboot it deserves with a clean and light plant based diet as Wild & the Moon’s new summer menu offers in-season whole foods recommended by nutritionists and health food chefs. The 100 per cent plant-based and organic café has launched their new Summer Menu made up of wild, local and organic, seasonal dishes. Give veganism a chance. Location: Al Serkal Avenue, Gate Avenue DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Qasr Al Hosn Abu Dhabi. Cost: Approx Dh100 for two
Image Credit:
2 of 12
GO SHOPPING IN ABU DHABI FOR 80% OFF: More than 3,500 retailers across multiple malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will be part of a season-long event dubbed the ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign, a collection of promotions, brand discounts of up to 80 per cent, a series of Shop and Win rewards, major prize giveaways and rewarding shopping experiences. Location: Across Abu Dhabi. Offer: Up to 80% off
Image Credit:
3 of 12
FREE KIDS MEAL AT LONDON DAIRY CAFÉ: The ice cream brand’s dine in café, is offering children 8 years old and below, complimentary meal from the latest Kids’ Menu with any adult meal order. Created with options to please even the pickiest of eaters, the Kids’ menu offers young diners to choose from one main item, one side dish and one drink. The new menu is also aimed at encouraging making healthy eating choices as they can select a Kids’ Salad or Steamed Broccoli instead of French Fries or Mashed Potatoes. Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Business Central Towers (Dubai Media City), La Mer and Mira Town Center.
Image Credit:
4 of 12
LADIES DAY BY THE POOL AT AZURE BEACH: Located at the Rixos Premium Hotel in JBR, this beach clubs has a special deal every Monday and Tuesday, where ladies can access the pool and beach for Dh100 and will receive five beverage vouchers. This offer is valid until July 31. All sun loungers are on a first-come-first-serve basis and guests are required to bring their own towels. Location: Rixos Premium JBR. Cost: Dh100 including entry and 5 beverages Timings Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 8pm.
Image Credit:
5 of 12
CLEBRATE WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY WITH BRUNCH AT CAKE: Some people enjoy digging into dessert first, while others like to finish their meals on a sweet note, but on World Chocolate Day, Brunch & Cake and Deliveroo are fusing the two together by creating a savoury but sweet Chocolate filled Ravioli. On the July 7, hard core chocolate fans across Dubai will be able to order a limited-edition fresh Chocolate Stuffed Marbled Ravioli served with Anglaise white chocolate drizzle. The exclusive dessert pasta will be available for Dh45 directly via Brunch & Cake only on Deliveroo.
Image Credit:
6 of 12
CELEBRATE WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY WITH MARKS AND SPENCERS: Known for using premium ingredients, Marks & Spencer is offering a range of luxurious chocolate to indulge in this World Chocolate Day on Tuesday 7th July. Shoppers at Marks & Spencer can enjoy their selection of chocolates at 100% Fairtrade and made of rich cocoa. Shop the chocolate range on the M&S Food, el Grocer and Deliveroo apps and in Marks & Spencer food halls, including Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, Springs Souk, Festival Plaza and Dubai Festival City Mall.
Image Credit:
7 of 12
FREE POOL DAY FOR LADIES AT LE MERIDIEN DUBAI: Ladies of Dubai can get their swimsuits ready for a free pool day on Mondays and Wednesdays at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. It’s that time of the year again and with this summer’s heat a pool is always a good idea. You can also enjoy an Ice Frappe for Dh17. On all other days the pool pass is priced at Dh120 for adults and Dh80 for kids.
Image Credit:
8 of 12
HAVE A LEISURLY LUNCH FOR LESS AT PAI THAI: : Pai Thai at the luxury Jumeirah Al Qasr, has launched a brand-new, three-course lunch deal for travel-restricted UAE residents to experience a long and leisurely taste of Thailand. Available every Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm to 6pm and every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 6pm, Pai Thai’s new Kin Samrap menu – which translates from Thai as ‘eating fine food’ – is available for Dh150 per person, including tea and coffee. Diners who opt for the special lunch menu can also take advantage of a 30% to 55% discount on a wide selection of beverages. Location: Al Qasr Hotel, Jumeirah. Cost: Dh150 for a three course lunch Timings: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3pm to 6pm and Weekends from 12pm to 6pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 12
PARTICIPATE IN BINGO BEATS WITH CATBOY AND LORRA: Launching this Monday, the special bing o event will be held on alternative weeks at Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes and Stoke House in Damac Hills. Teams are required to sign up in advance and will supplied a link in advance of the game as part of the venues new social distancing measures. While traditional bingo rounds will apply, music rounds will also be thrown into the mix. Prizes for first, second and third place will be confirmed on the evening. Location: Stoke House, Trump International Golf Course. Cost: Dh280 for two including food board and four beverages, Dh450 for four including food board and beverages. Timings: Monday July 6
Image Credit:
10 of 12
BE PART OF GORDON RAMSEY’S SUPPER CLUB AT HELLS KITCHEN: Famed hotspot, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen has launched a mid-week Supper Club, Serving up a selection of signature dishes every Tuesday. The HK Supper Club experience a fiery three-course feast served directly to the table consisting of delicious sharing style starters, a choice of main course, sides and desserts, as well as selected beverage packages. Location: Caesars Palace Bluewaters. Cost: Dh250 per person including soft beverages, Dh325 including house beverages. Dh199 per person for ladies inclusive of 4 house beverages. Timings: Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 10.30pm
Image Credit:
11 of 12
Officially the highest ladies night in the region (and probably the world!), this ladies night takes things up a notch. Ladies are invited to party 122 floors up in the sky every Tuesday and enjoy three hours of unlimited beverages. Between 9pm and 12am, the deal also includes a selection of canapes. This is one to really dress up and party in the sky – because, really, who needs an excuse? Location: Burj Khalifa. Cost: Dh200 per person. When: every Tuesday from 9pm to 12am
Image Credit:
12 of 12
HUTON HAS RE-OPENED: The contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant and Dubai hotspot has a home in Hong Kong and at the Shard in London. Hutong is a fresh take on fiery Northern Chinese dishes served in an upscale space. Hutong is the first Chinese restaurants to ever be awarded a Michelin star. The menu will feature signature dishes from Hong Kong and London, including the Red Lantern, which is a very special dish. A crispy soft-shelled crab with dried chilli, and the famous Halibut Red Star Noodles, as well as new dishes created exclusively for Dubai. A unique element and focal point will be an arresting and traditional Wishing Tree structure at the center of the restaurant; an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. Location: Ground floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, and DIFC. Price: Approximately Dh480 for two
Image Credit: