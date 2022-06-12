Dubai: A Dubai resident has been caught selling more than 100 bags of a fake brand.
The Dubai Court of First Instance recently heard that the 26-year-old defendant was caught selling 104 fake bags in his apartment.
Dubai Police were alerted by the brand that fake products purporting to be of that brand were being sold. Soon, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department raided the defendant’s apartment and arrested him.
“He admitted to possessing the fake bags with the purpose of selling them. He said that the products were fake and that he had bought them cheap from a person without any bill,” a policeman said on record.
A representative of the brand concerned claimed that the fake products had made the company suffer major losses.
The defendant failed to show up in the courtroom and the judges issued a fine of Dh5,000 against him for possessing fake products for sale.
The bags have been confiscated.
A civil case for compensation claim has been lodged against the defendant.