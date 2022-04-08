Dubai: Ramanathan, a 35-year-old sales manager living in India, was overjoyed after receiving an email from Mahzooz informing him he just won in the raffle draw. He and two other lucky participants won Dh100,000 each.

He said: “Every Saturday night I check my email to see if I’ve received good news from Mahzooz. It finally happened!”

The regular Mahzooz participant, who has previously won Dh35 thrice, said he will donate a portion of his winnings to charity. “As I won during Ramadan, I want to pass on my blessings by helping others. I will invest the remainder in real estate,” he said.

Ramanathan also commended the ease of participating in Mahzooz. “The fact that anyone from around the world can participate is so great,” he noted, adding: “I only matched two numbers in the grand draw, but the raffle draw unlocked my luck. And now, with the additional Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw happening at the end of April.

Eye on the prize

Another lucky participant, Mohammad, 37, also has his sights set on the 2022 Nissan Patrol after his raffle draw win. He said: “I really hope to win the 2022 Nissan Patrol that will be given away in the special Ramadan draw! It’s a very nice car and whoever wins it will be really lucky.

The Dubai-based IT sales manager from Jordan plans on spending his Dh100,000 winnings on his family. He shared: “I’m going to use some of it to help my family back home, and the rest to take my kids and wife on a European vacation this summer.”

Starting a business

Sooraj, 41, an Abu Dhabi-based optical technician, who also won Dh100,000 is looking forward to using his windfall to launch a business: “I’m thinking of starting an optical shop with this money,” he said.

Sooraj added he will keep participating in Mahzooz.

Ramadan draw

This Ramadan, Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan mega raffle draw to be held on April 30. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw throughout the month of April whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws.