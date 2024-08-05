“It is an open promise which means we are ready to adopt all the orphaned children, no matter what their number is,” said Sooraj Prabhakaran, senior manager, operations, Ahalia Medical Group.

“We won’t be able to replace their parents. What we can offer is a good education and a secure future,” he said.

The plan is to rehabilitate the children at Ahalia Children’s Village which is housed in the sprawling Ahalia Health, Heritage and Knowledge Village in Palakkad district.

He said the Indian wing of the group has officially written to various government bodies and started discussions in this regard. “There are several rules to follow and conditions to be met when you adopt children. You need to take various levels of permissions. We are already aware of these because we have been raising several children in Ahalia Children’s Village since 2006. We have all the facilities and resources to support their health and education as the campus houses schools, colleges and various hospitals. We also promise a future for them with education and job offers in our facilities in India or here,” he explained.

Apart from the comprehensive facilities, he said the children will benefit from the fact that they all can grow up together. “They may or may not know each other. But, now they all have the same background. Maybe growing up together will offer them more emotional support.”

He said the humanitarian project may take some time to materialise depending on various factors, including the willingness of the children to leave their current local guardians.

“Individuals who wish to reach us can contact our coordinator Sarath MS at +919544000122,” he added.

Adopting orphaned parents

Meanwhile, some other Indian expats have pledged to adopt “orphaned parents”.

Salma Sajin, who runs a foodstuff business in Ajman, said she was looking into the possibilities of adopting “orphaned parents.”

Salma Sajin with her post. Image Credit: Supplied

“Adopting orphaned children seems to be a herculean task. Comparatively, it is easier to get permission to adopt orphaned parents…those who have lost everyone, including their children,” she explained.

“I am looking at adopting a couple or two or three single parents. I have already started enquiring about the details. I hope things will be clear by the time I reach Kerala later this month,” she added.

Lulu donates Dh2.2million

Lulu Group officials donating a cheque to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, top executives of the Lulu Group have handed over the Rs5 crore (around Dh2.2 million) donation pledged by Yusuffali MA, chairman of Lulu Group International, to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Yusuffali was one of the first Indian expat business leaders in the UAE to pledge the financial aid for the relief and rehabilitation projects in Wayanad.

Abu Dhabi-based Kerala Social Centre (KSC), one of the oldest community groups of Keralites in the capital, donated Rs1million (around Dh437,000) to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. “Our president AK Beeran Kutty handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the first installment of our contribution,” Noushad Yoosef, general secretary of KSC, told Gulf News.

Kerala Social Centre (KSC) president AK Beeran Kutty (third from left) hands over a cheque for Rs1million (around Dh437,000) to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (second from left) to support the victims of the devastating landslides in Wayanad. Image Credit: Supplied

In another gesture, Sunny Varkey, Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of the Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, pledged half a million dirhams to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Varkey said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as they navigate this challenging journey toward recovery. The recent landslides have inflicted incalculable suffering on the local community, resulting in a profound loss of lives and livelihoods. We express our heartfelt condolences to all affected families during this time of immense disruption and heartache.

100 jobs offered

A Dubai-based digital media company, Gulf Focus, has pledged to arrange at least 100 jobs to the survivors by coordinating with various expat companies. “We have already received offers for 20 jobs from different companies. These include offers for sales and marketing staff, support staff, cashier, accountant etc,” said MA Irshad, founder of Gulf Focus.

He said the companies will provide the jobs based on the qualifications. “The government is already taking measures to issue lost educational documents and passports. We can proceed once those documents are in place,” he said, adding that support will be offered for preparing CVs and career counselling as well.

Prayers offered