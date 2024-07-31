Dubai: Some of the prominent Indian business groups based in the UAE are extending a helping hand for relief and rehabilitation in the landslide-hit South Indian state of Kerala.

While some have announced financial aid in millions, others have offered help with healthcare and rescue personnel and expertise to tackle the tragedy that has left more than 150 dead and several others trapped in mud and debris after the two landslides in Wayanad district on Tuesday. As reported first by Gulf News, victims include relatives and friends of some of the Keralite expats in the UAE.

Financial aid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced the donation pledged by three prominent Indian expat businessmen from Kerala among others for the rehabilitation of those who have lost everything in the landslides.

At a press conference, Vijayan said Yusuffali MA, chairman of Lulu Group International, Dr Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group, and TS Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, have offered a donation of Rs5 crore (around Dh2.2 million) each to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Gold and diamond chain Malabar Group was one of the first to announce financial aid in response to the disaster in Wayanad.

“Malabar Group has pledged Rs3 crores (around Dh1.32 million) in relief assistance to support the victims. Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed announced the pledge, expressing confidence that all responsible citizens will come forward to assist in the rehabilitation efforts following one of the worst natural disasters the state has experienced,” the group said in a statement to Gulf News.

“Malabar Group’s relief package includes the urgent provision of food, medicines, and clothing to people in the affected areas. Additionally, it will offer financial assistance to rebuild homes for those who have lost their residences. As part of Malabar Group’s CSR initiatives, the organisation had built homes for 15 families who were the victims of the Puthumala natural disaster which occurred in Wayanad in 2019,” the group added.

Rescue and medical support

Meanwhile, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of VPS Healthcare, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister offering immediate assistance with the services of the Group’s subsidiaries, Prometheus Medical International’s Mountain Rescue Team, for extraction support, and Response Plus Medical’s (RPM) Paramedic team for medical treatment.

The teams are prepared to provide crucial assistance in the search, rescue, and trauma care needs of the affected victims, the group said in a statement.

“We are prepared to deploy our highly skilled teams to the affected area at the earliest opportunity, ensuring flexibility to accommodate any specific needs and requirements. We have maintained constant communication with local authorities to coordinate our support and stand ready to dispatch our teams to Kerala as needed,” it added.

UAE’s solidarity, condolences

The UAE is home to an estimated one million Keralites.

On Tuesday, the UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with India over the victims of landslides in Kerala.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu, on the victims of the floods, which resulted in several casualties and injuries, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.