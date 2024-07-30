Dubai: The massive landslides that have killed dozens in the south Indian state of Kerala have had a ripple impact in the UAE with some expats here losing their loved ones in the tragedy. The relatives of some expats are still reported missing as well.

Younas Ali Khan, who works at a petrol station in Ajman, is one of the expats from Wayanad whose immediate family members were affected in the tragedy, his cousin Shameer MS told Gulf News.

“Younas’ father is my father’s brother. My uncle, aunt, and their daughter’s family are among the victims,” said Shameer, who works as a nurse in Ras Al Khaimah. He explained that Younas’ parents were visiting his sister Ruksana and her family when the landslides struck. “They had taken another daughter’s child with them. All of them, along with Ruksana’s family members and her husband’s family, were swept away.”

Initial reports confirmed that Ruksana and her father-in-law were found dead. “Search efforts continue for the rest of the family. We haven’t told Younas about his sister’s death. We sent him to Kerala under the pretense that she was on a ventilator in a hospital and his parents were in a relief camp. We wanted to shield him from the truth until he reached home,” said Shameer after seeing off Younas on a 3:30 pm flight from Sharjah International Airport.

Relief personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024.

Extended family members

The news has hit hard for other expats whose extended family members and neighbours have also been caught up in the tragedy. On Monday, the Ajman apartment of Sajeev Mohammed saw his maternal and paternal cousins, Shahid Abdul Rehman and Mohammed Shanid, join him after they were shaken by news from their hometown in the Meppadi area of Wayanad.

The landslides occurred near Tree Valley Resort, owned by Sajeev and his Kerala-based partners. Though the resort now sheltered over 120 people, Sajeev had not heard from many of his extended family members affected by the landslides, with two confirmed dead.

“My father’s sister’s daughter Naseema, 40, and my mother’s uncle’s son Salam, 38, are among the deceased whose bodies were identified. We have no information about the remaining family members who are still missing,” Sajeev told Gulf News.

Evacuation

The only positive news so far has been the rescue of two grandkids of his father’s brother and the evacuation of about 20 other relatives. “We are still hoping for good news as rescue efforts are in full swing,” said Sajeev who put the number of missing relatives at 15.

Relief personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024.

However, getting updates has been challenging due to power outages and poor connectivity.

Shanid, a driver in Ajman, has no idea if his house still remains in the area as some homes in his locality were reported to have collapsed and been swept away. “My mother had already left for her house, and my father moved out late at night after authorities advised evacuation. I am unsure if my house is still standing, but I am more worried about my missing relatives,” he said, his voice choked with grief.

His cousin Firos and family are among the missing. “We are glued to news reports and updates on WhatsApp, praying for our loved ones’ safety,” said Shanid.

“We are all praying,” added Shahid, who works at a petrol station in Sharjah. His house is flooded, but his family had vacated and are now safe. However, he remains worried for his father’s sisters’ family members affected by the landslides. “Two sisters and a son have been rescued from the debris, but one sister’s husband, two kids, and father are still missing,” said Shahid.

Relief personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Expats volunteering on site

Meanwhile, some Keralite expats on vacation back home, like Noushad Kulangarath from Umm Al Quwain, are extending a helping hand in rescue and relief operations.

Noushad Kulangarath “I have joined the rescue team from my village. We are a group of eight neighbors volunteering alongside others. We are involved in search operations and food distribution. The scenes here are horrifying and heartbreaking. Many houses are completely gone. Dozens of people are trapped under the mud and debris. We are still hopeful as an army helicopter has finally managed to land in the worst-hit area,” he told Gulf News via WhatsApp on Tuesday evening.

Prasad John and Sajan Varghese, senior members of the Pravasi Wayanad UAE group, extended their condolences to the affected members. They said the community mourns the loss of their compatriots’ loved ones and offers prayers and support to the affected families.

Expat’s relative drowns

Rajappan Pillai In a separate incident, another expat is mourning the loss of a relative who drowned in an overflowing river in Kerala. Dubai resident Sajesh Pillai said his mother’s aged cousin, Rajappan Pillai, was swept away in the Pamba river while bathing five days ago. “He was 85. Bathing in the river daily was his habit. His body was retrieved about 25 km away from his home in Perinad earlier this morning [Tuesday],” said Sajesh.