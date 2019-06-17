Sharjah: Corniche Road in Kalba was closed on Monday afternoon after high waves breached the barricade and flooded the surrounding streets amid an unusually high tide.

Sharjah Police closed the road from the roundabout of Khor Kalba Port to Kalba Square due to the high waves at 1.24pm.

Due to unstable weather in the Eastern Region, Sharjah Police have called on the public to exercise caution near the sea and avoid the area due to the high water level. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes while driving with caution and within the speed limits.