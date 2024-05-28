The event, held on the opening day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum (AMF), organised as part of the Arab Media Summit, was organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the representative of the General Secretariat of the Award.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the opening on the Arab Media Forum.

Sheikh Ahmed welcomed the guests and expressed Dubai’s pride in supporting the media sector.

“Guided by the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are committed to enhancing Dubai’s role in forming partnerships that support the media sector in its mission and social role. Our goal is to prepare for a future where media continues to uphold national values and strengthen the connection of new generations with their rich historical and cultural heritage,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“The gathering of leading Arab media figures in Dubai is a crucial opportunity to showcase this vital sector’s ability to meet the region’s future aspirations. Media plays a key role in guiding Arab dialogue towards greater unity and coordination, building new bridges of cooperation across various fields. This supports joint efforts for broader growth and prosperity for the entire Arab world.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of The Executive Council of Dubai also attended the Award event.

Outstanding contributions

Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the winners of the Arab Media Award, applauding their outstanding contributions to excellence and innovation. He encouraged them to continue their exceptional creative work, producing high quality content that serves society and celebrates its achievements

He highlighted that the ultimate aim of the award is to empower Arab society, enabling it to play a leading role in shaping global sustainable development.

The Arab Media Summit is being held till May 29 at Dubai World Trade Centre Image Credit: Amna Alansaari/Gulf News

Media Personality of the Year

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed presented the award for the Media Personality of the Year to Lebanese author and journalist, Samir Atallah in recognition of his contributions to Lebanese media.

Sheikh Mansoor also honoured the Tunisian writer Abdul Latif Al Zubaidi from the UAE newspaper Al Khaleej with the Best Columnist award. This award was given in recognition of his intellectual contributions, which have enriched the Arab press with numerous articles and ideas.

Sheikh Mansoor also posthumously honoured the late Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury with the Special Recognition award. This accolade celebrates her career, during which she made contributions to Arab media. Giselle Khoury left a lasting impact through her numerous programmes on international news channels, including Al Mashhad on BBC and With Giselle on Sky News Arabia, which marked her final appearance on screen.

Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the AMA Board, extended his congratulations to the award winners. He emphasised the board’s commitment to celebrating excellence and outstanding achievements in media with the goal of fostering excellence within the industry.

Rashwan highlighted that the Arab Media Award not only celebrates individual and collective accomplishments but also fosters a culture of excellence in the industry. By honouring those who have set high standards and made significant contributions, the board aims to inspire others to pursue innovation, integrity, and excellence in their work.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated all the winners and emphasised the award’s growing profile as a platform for celebrating excellence in Arab media. She said that the steadfast support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been instrumental in enhancing the stature of the award.

Al Marri also praised the dedication of the award’s board of directors, comprised of prominent Emirati and Arab media personalities. Their efforts have ensured a rigorous selection process and high standards, which is reflected in the substantial number and quality of submissions received annually across various categories, she added. The Arab Media Award is an expression of Dubai’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, innovative, and ethically driven media environment in the region, she said.

Winners in the Arab Journalism category

• Political Journalism: Ali AlSarai from Asharq Al Awsat newspaper.

• Investigative Reporting: Sahar Al Maliji from Al Masri Alyoum newspaper.

• Economic Journalism: Ossama Al-Saeed, Asharq Al Awsat newspaper.

• Children’s Media: Al-Arabi Al-Sagher Magazine.

Winners in the Digital Media category

• Best News Platform: Cairo 24

• Best Economic Platform: Mubasher Info

• Best Sports Platform: Sport 360

Winners in the TV category

• Best Economic Programme: ‘Kalam Aswaq’ (Market Talks), aired on CNBC Arabia.

• Best Social Programme: ‘Liwan’, broadcast on the Rotana Khalijiah

• Best Cultural Programme: ‘Durob’, broadcast on Dubai Media channels

• Best Sports Programme: ‘Malaab On’, broadcast on On-Time Sport channel