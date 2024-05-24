Dubai: The winners of the 23rd Arab Media Award will be celebrated at a special ceremony on Tuesday, May 28, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, will be staged on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit and coincides with the 22nd Arab Media Forum's first day.

The ceremony will feature notable attendees including leaders of media institutions, senior writers, and editors-in-chief from both local and Arabic newspapers, alongside representatives from various media outlets throughout the region.

This year's ceremony will feature presentations by well-known media personalities from the Arab world, including Sami Qasimi from Sky News Arabia, Hamid al Maashani from Abu Dhabi Media Network, Lina Majali from Mashhad Channel, Maryam Akrata from Al Sharq Channel, Noura Al Homaidan from ATV Channel, Nada Reda from Extra News Channel, and Ria Ramal from Dubai Media.

The Arab Media Award is highly regarded in the media sector, attracting attention from local, regional, and international press institutions, as well as Arab journalists worldwide. It is recognised as the top platform to celebrate media excellence in the Arab world.

This year, the Arab Media Forum, held concurrently, expects over 4,000 participants, including leaders of major Arab and international media institutions and key figures in the media industry.