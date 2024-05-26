The Arab Youth Media Forum will bring together prominent figures, inspiring Arab personalities in various fields, successful young content creators and digital storytellers and global media industry leaders. In addition, the forum will also draw the participation of over 1,000 students from the media and creative fields.

This year’s event will have a strong focus on equipping the next generation of media professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to flourish in a rapidly changing environment. Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, the forum offers a series of panel discussions and master classes that seek to drive positive transformation and excellence in the media sector.

Notable speakers at the forum include Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser, and Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth, who will address a main session titled ‘Aspirations of the Youth’.

In its second edition, the forum will have a strong focus on storytelling and content creation, driven by technological advancements.

Media leaders

The event will also feature ‘The Dubai Media Pioneers Platform’, which will include sessions led by Emirati media pioneers who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development. Organised by the Dubai Media Council across the three-day Summit, these sessions aim to impart knowledge and experience to younger generations to boost the sector’s development.

In collaboration with leading global digital platforms, the Arab Youth Media Forum will also hold eight master classes. Offering young media professionals a valuable opportunity to hone their professional skills, the master classes seek to impart the expertise and knowledge that emerging professionals need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The master classes will be delivered by leading global media companies including Meta, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, SnapChat, Dolby and VFX Mojo.

About Arab Media Summit

The Arab Media Summit, the Middle East and North Africa region’s largest media thought leadership platform, was launched in May 2024 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The Summit serves as the umbrella for key events and initiatives organised by the Dubai Press Club focused on knowledge exchange and dialogue in the media industry, including the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

About Arab Youth Media Forum