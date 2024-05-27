Dubai: The 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum, organised as part of Day 2 of the Arab Media Summit 2024, will begin on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The two-day event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, will bring together more than 4,000 thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.

Media’s role in changes

The 2024 forum will feature a total of 110 sessions that will focus on analysing the key political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.

Attendees of the Arab Youth Media Forum on Monday Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

High-profile speakers

Key speakers during the forum include Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen; Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf; Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait; Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Global industry leaders participating in the discussions at the Arab Media Forum include Pavel Durov, Founder of Telegram and VKontakte, two of the world’s most popular social media apps, as well as renowned British author, journalist and world correspondent David Patrikarakos. The Director of Brand Strategy at X for EMEA Emily Ross will participate in a 20-minute talk on content and creativity in an AI powered Future.

Also participating in the forum this year is renowned media and content creator Bassem Youssef, who will share his perspectives in a session that will delve into his media journey.

Arab Media Award ceremony

The first day of the Arab Media Forum will host the prestigious Arab Media Award ceremony. The award will honour 14 winners across various categories for demonstrating outstanding excellence in the region’s media sector. The second day of the forum will host the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award, which recognises the contributions of outstanding digital influencers.

The event will also feature ‘The Dubai Media Pioneers Platform’, which will include sessions led by Emirati media pioneers who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development. Organised by the Dubai Media Council across the three-day Summit, these sessions aim to impart knowledge and experience to younger generations to boost the sector’s development.

Arab Youth Media Forum

On Monday, the opening day of the Arab Media Summit, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the Arab Youth Media Forum.

Also present during the opening session were Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and a number of ministers, dignitaries, senior officials; and over 1,000 young media professionals.

The opening session was also attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC).

Arab Youth Media Award

The session began with a welcome speech by Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, in which she announced the launch of Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award. This initiative revives the award launched by Sheikh Mohammed, in 2001, originally named the Ibda’a Media Student Awards.

Dr Maitha addressing the gathering Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

Dr Maitha emphasised the vital role of youth in media transformation amidst rapid global changes. She highlighted the Arab Youth Media Forum’s mission to engage young people in shaping the future of the Arab media sector, bridging the gap between education and labour market needs, and fostering creative ideas inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed and the directives of Sheikh Ahmed.

Dr Maitha added that more details about the award, including its categories, submission requirements, evaluation criteria and prizes will be announced in the next few weeks.

Impact of youth in the digital era

The Arab Youth Media Forum featured a keynote address by Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth, in which he highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to continuously empowering youth to play a vital role in realising the nation’s vision.

Dr Al Neyadi said it’s crucial to invest in youth and encourage them to leverage their creative and technological skills to develop media content that shapes a better future, in ways that reflect Arab culture and values.

Creative hub

Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the launch of the Arab Media Summit highlights Dubai’s leading role as a hub for media and creative professionals. She said starting the Summit with the Arab Youth Media Forum, reflects the importance that the UAE and Dubai place on youth.

She also said the UAE’s leadership offers a unique model for supporting and empowering youth to lead development across vital sectors. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has given youth every opportunity to prove their ability to shoulder responsibility, she noted.

“Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in partnership with all stakeholders, we continue to further accelerate the development of media in the region and ensure youth play an important role in this effort. The youth remain our most significant asset in developing the media sector, as they are well placed to understand and meet the demands of the future.”

National identity

During a plenary session, Sheikh Nasser said that national identity serves as the cornerstone of societies and should take precedence above all else.

During the session, moderated by presenter Faisal Al Agel, Sheikh Nasser said Arab nations have a rich history and have recorded numerous achievements.

“While we honour and study our past, we do not dwell in it; instead, we set our sights on the future,” he said while reiterating the importance of focusing on national identity and adhering to Arab values and principles.