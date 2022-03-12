Dubai: Making every minute scintillating and exciting for residents and tourists alike, Dubai Calendar, as part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, has announced a Super Week. The week, beginning from March 14, will have a line-up of international events for everyone to enjoy.

In the next one week, Dubai Calendar will host a diverse array of events catering to theatre fanatics, foodies and art-and-culture enthusiasts. Working closely with city stakeholders to develop and facilitate the week-long itinerary, Dubai Calendar has lined up an unmissable roster of world-class entertainment, while being sensitive to the health and safety of all its guests. Little wonder that the emirate was awarded the No 1 spot on the global list of Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for being the Best Global Destination, which bears testament to the high quality of services, safety standards and diverse offerings in the city.

Here is a quick look at the events on offer at Dubai Super Week:

Lifestyle and entertainment

* Having first set sail 29 years ago, the Dubai International Boat Show has earned its reputation as one of the region’s most unmissable marine events. Ongoing from March 9-13, the 2022 edition takes place at the brand new Dubai Harbour. Guests can witness glamorous boats docked along the pier and explore the latest yacht technology and design on display.

* Art Dubai’s 15th season has returned to Madinat Jumeirah and is being held from March 11-13 with a slew of thought-provoking exhibitions, showcases and experiences. The three-day event will display artworks from across the region and the globe, with the focus on Africa, Latin America and Southeast and Central Asia.

* Foodlovers can dine around the world at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food Festival. Running until March 13, diners can treat their taste buds to diverse offerings from more than 200 outlets, serving up everything — from street food to haute cuisine and sustainable eats, to family-friendly options.

* Alserkal Art Week is running until March 13, showcasing unique art exhibitions and pop-up events. The city’s art aficionados can delight in showcases of paintings, sculptures, and other creative expressions by Dubai-based and international artists, in addition to talks by experts and film screenings.

Sports

* The Dubai Challenge Cup has returned for its fourth edition from March 12-19 at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. This highly-competitive trophy attracts some of the world’s top polo players and teams, along with eminent spectators comprising royalty, celebrities and more. Spectators can expect an afternoon of thrilling action and competition at this ‘horse-powered’ sporting event.

Dubai Police will be hosting the UAE SWAT Challenge from March 13-17. Image Credit: Supplied

* Dubai Police will be hosting the UAE SWAT Challenge from March 13-17. This international challenge promotes cooperation across special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams globally. The competition sees international teams go head to head as they are tested on their level of tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance level across five challenge categories.