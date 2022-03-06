Sharjah: There are three new art exhibitions within the Spring 2022 programme being organised by the Sharjah Art Foundation.
Underway at the art buildings at Al Mureijah Square and Bait Al Serkal, the exhibitions were opened by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday.
The exhibitions are those of influential artists Khalil Rabah, Lawrence Abu Hamdan and CAMP, according to WAM.
The artists’ works cover drawing, formation and visual and audio art, embodied by their own stories and ideas.
Khalil Rabah’s artistic project explores the methodology of the work of cultural institutions, evaluative practice, museum discourses and critical knowledge, in light of displacement and emergency situations imposed for long periods of time.
The exhibition The Sonic Image by Lawrence Abu Hamdan has been curated by Omar Khalif, Senior Curator and Director of Collections at the Sharjah Art Foundation, at Al Mareijah Square.
The artworks represent an important and profound aspect of the artist’s career.
The exhibition The Companion Before the Road has been evaluated by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, at Bait Al Serkal in Arts Square.
The exhibition includes many works of the CAMP Art Collection, founded in 2007 by Shayna Anand and Ashok Chukumaran in Mumbai, India, who provide spatial and cultural perceptions derived from their work on history and the role of technology as an inherent geopolitical mediator.
Among the highlights at CAMP is artwork Passages through Passages (2009-2013), a film project commissioned by the Production Programme at Sharjah Art Foundation for Sharjah Biennial 11.
The art project revolves around the journey between three bays, which stems from the CAMP Group’s interest in the life of the seas associated with Sharjah, and monitors the actual paths followed by a large number of people who traveled in a world of intimate memories that are difficult to link with nostalgia or patriotism.
As part of the Spring programme 2022, the solo exhibitions of influential artists from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will run till July 4.