Dubai: More than 250 artists are slated to participate physically and virtually in the upcoming tenth edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced. The vibrant annual festival that will take place in the historical Al Fahidi neighbourhood from March 15-24, is organised under the patronage of Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Member of Dubai Council.
This is one of the most highly-anticiapted events on Dubai’s annual art calendar that will transform the winding alleyways of Al Fahidi into a festive space with each home changing into an art gallery. This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth’, was chosen with the support of the Italian curator and artist Giuseppe Moscatello.
Team of Emirati curators
Sikka Art and Design Festival provides the public with a unique opportunity to enjoy a rich programme of great exhibitions, workshops, films and music.
Artists from UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries were commissioned to produce exclusive artworks for them to be displayed across Al Fahidi. They have been working under the supervision of a team of Emirati curators, including artist Maitha Al Zaffin, Kamla Al Olama and Shamma Almheiri.
Commenting on the festival, Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “We are pleased with the continuous growth that Sikka Art and Design Festival is achieving year after year. This reinforces Dubai Culture’s goal of increasing the number of participants in the exhibition, encouraging artists to display their works on its various platforms, activating the communication of various society members with the emirate’s thriving artistic and cultural scene and participating in the celebration of local talents. This supports our efforts to position Dubai as a home to happy, creative and empowered individuals who are proud of their cultural identity.”
Creative talents
Bin Kharbash affirmed that this year’s edition is providing an opportunity to showcase arts of all kinds and for creative talents in all fields of performing arts, both, from inside and outside the UAE. This contributes towards cementing Dubai’s position as a destination for creativity and talent and an incubator for arts, creativity and innovation.
A rich field of art luminaries
Key participants at the festival include Emirati artists such as Mattar bin Lahej, Amna AlFalasi, Abeer Awadh, Fatma Bin Zeraij Almheiri, Houreya Mohamed, Noura Alserkal, Nura Abd Al Haleem, Shamma Alfalasi, Shaikha bin Eisa Alserkal, Thekra AlKaabi, Warda Aljneibi, Zahra Almarar, Ahmed Mahri, Ahmad Al Rifaii and Hamood Al Maqbali. Others on the list are Shahad Nazer, Iman Almidfa, Hessa Al-Ali, Alison Ladegaillerie, Anupama Jain, Claire Deniau, Dana Kamal, Ghada Saleem, Griet Van Den Auwealnt, Karine Legay, Roland Bruce Nash, Shereen Shalhoub, Valerie Vincent among others.