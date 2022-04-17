Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has issued a decision setting up an inheritance court to look into various inheritance-related lawsuits in Dubai.
The inheritance court, affiliated to Dubai Courts, will consist of several legal departments dedicated to looking into inheritance claims and cases before a single judicial body within a specified time frame that does not exceed 12 months.
The court is dedicated to investigating inheritance cases worth of no less than Dh500,000 within a period of 12 months, and may be extended under exceptional regulations.
The move aims to develop the judicial system in a manner that helps ensure social and economic stability in the emirate. “Our goal is to establish the best litigation system in the world,” Sheikh Maktoum said.