Dubai: An Indian national has won US$1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire

Vinay Shreekar Chodankar, based in Mumbai won a US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 429 with ticket number 3588, which he purchased on June 30 on his way to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia from Dubai.

According to Dubai Duty Free press release, Chodankar could not be reached immediately, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his newfound fortune, which makes him the 212th Indian national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation was made to the previous US$1 million winner in Series 428. Indian expat Mani Balaraj won in the series 428 with ticket number 0405, received his ceremonial cheque from Dubai Duty Free officials.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Balaraj shared the ticket cost with his four other friends, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years now. Alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented: “On behalf of my four other friends with whom I shared this winning prize.”

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Aiham Alkeilan, a 47-year-old Syrian national based in Dubai won a BMW X5 M Competition (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number1384 in Finest Surprise Series 1844, which he purchased on June 25 on his way to Seychelles for a vacation.

A resident of Dubai for over 40 years, Alkeilan has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for four years now and works in sales for a Dubai property. “This is one of my happiest moments!,” he said.

Arun Sinha, a 65-year-old Indian national based in New Delhi, India won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car, with ticket number 1430 in Finest Surprise Series 1845, which he purchased on his way to New Delhi from Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion whenever he travels to Dubai Arun is a father of two and works as a managing director of his own shipping company — Alar Infrastructure Private Limited in New Delhi, India.

An Emirati based in Sharjah, Abdulla Ahmed, 57, won a BMW S 1000 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1115 in Finest Surprise Series 544, which he purchased online on July 6.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years now, Ahmed is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free as he also previously won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 P360 (Silicon Silver) car, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 1776 in June 2021.

“Thank you to Dubai Duty Free inshallah more and more win to come,” he said.

Following the Finest Surprise draw, a presentation to the previous winner of a motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 542 took place.

Erwin Speiser, winner of a BMW R 1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1049 in Finest Surprise Series 542, flew all the way from Austria to receive the key to his winning motorbike.

A third-time motorbike winner, Speiser previously won in 2017 and 2021. He first won a Ducati Hypermotard SP motorbike with ticket number 0356 in Finest Surprise Series 303 in April 2017, and then a BMW F 900 XR motorbike, with ticket number 0312 in Finest Surprise Series 442 in February 2021.