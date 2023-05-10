Dubai: A Saudi man today won $1 million in the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire while three others won luxury vehicles in the Finest Surprise promotion.
Ahmed Dewedar, a Saudi national, won the cash prize in the Millionaire Series 422 with ticket number 2625, which he had purchased online on April 27.
Dewedar, who is the 12th Saudi national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently unreachable.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Mazen B, an American based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW X5 M Competition vehicle. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 11 years now, Mazen works for the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, two Indian nationals based in India won a motorbike each. Rayhanath Rayees won a BMW R nineT Scrambler, while Geetanjali Kapoor won a BMW S 1000 R.
The two motorbike winners were not available for an immediate comment.