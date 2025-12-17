Drone blood transport: Abu Dhabi's healthcare revolution with UAVs

“Every minute saved in transporting blood samples is a minute gained for patients awaiting diagnosis,” said Arindam Haldar, CEO of PureLab. “By integrating drone logistics into our diagnostics network, we’re not just improving delivery times, we’re advancing the entire continuum of care. This pilot reflects our belief that healthcare innovation must serve people faster, smarter, and with greater environmental responsibility. It’s a perfect example of how Abu Dhabi’s vision for automation and sustainability translates into real-world impact.”