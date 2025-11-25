Closeoutsoft Debuts in Abu Dhabi: A new era for construction project efficiency

A web-based software that works on any device, in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid modes
Abu Dhabi: Rebus today announced the launch of Closeoutsoft, a construction management software that helps manage all phases from planning to project handover and closeout: guaranteeing the Contractor’s retention payment.
This web-based software allows for on-premise, cloud-based or even hybrid modes of working and is usable on any device. It is built from the ground up by Francis Christy Boy with his team and optimized to adapt to any construction work scenario in the UAE.
Closeoutsoft works as an easy-to-use centralized intuitive platform to manage documentation, compliance, asset management and other critical tasks before the eventual handover. Closeoutsoft replaces traditional manual paper-based workflows with a digital solution that can be signed for additional security, tracked for any changes, and also supports version control. The elimination of paper at every stage of the construction management process further reduces the load on the environment, helping companies achieve sustainability goals.
Francis Christy Boy, MD and CEO of Rebus and Founder of Closeoutsoft, stated his view: “Project closeout is one of the most critical, yet time-consuming stages in construction and engineering. The complexity of this closeout process drives the majority of contractors on major projects to forfeit 2-5% of their total project value, in unreleased retention money.“
With the region’s multimillion dollar contracts and ever-competitive industry margins, this is no small amount for a Contractor to lose over a lack of documentation visibility.
Francis continues, “With Closeoutsoft, we are empowering project teams to complete closeouts faster, maintain compliance effortlessly, and deliver greater transparency and confidence to clients. I honestly wish I had created Closeoutsoft earlier, as it would have helped me save several days in time in every project I have completed so far.”
Rebus wants to optimise the time and effort required across the construction management process without sacrificing accountability and reliability. Teams should be able to work anywhere and anytime, tailoring any configuration to get the job done with intelligent tools for creation and collaboration. This, claims Rebus, is their long-term vision for Closeoutsoft.
