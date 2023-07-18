1. Gong Yoo, Park Bo-gum offered new K-drama roles, King The Land remains the most ‘buzzworthy’
Latest South Korean drama news and casting announcements this week
2. Saudi Arabia to serve one billion visitors at the two holy mosques
Ambitious new strategy encapsulates modern, evolved identity
3. Emirates’ 1985 cabin crew member now trains new recruits
Bilal Tahboub was a cabin crew member on the airline’s maiden flight from Dubai to Karachi
4. Don’t have your ATM card? Here’s how you can still withdraw money
3 criteria you need to meet to use the cardless cash withdrawal service.
5. Watch: Nothing makes waves with the launch of Phone (2) in UAE
Nothing Phone (2) will be available across the GCC from July 21