Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin are confirmed to star in New Drama ‘The Trunk’

Netflix has announced today that South Korean actor Gong Yoo and actress Seo Hyun-jin will be starring in a new K-drama as a couple. The duo will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series, ‘The Trunk’.

Based on a novel of the same name, the drama is about a matchmaking organisation that sets up a contract-based marriage.

The project will be helmed by producing director Kim Gyu-tae of ‘Our Blues’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, and ‘Live’, and written by scriptwriter Park Eun-young of ‘Hwarang’.

Seo Hyun-jin will take on the role of the deputy head of the matchmaking organisation, while Gong Yoo will play a client who finds himself in an unexpected marriage contract after his first marriage fails. One day, when a mysterious trunk is found in a lake, secrets behind the matchmaking service begin to be unveiled.

According to the South Korean entertainment website soompi.com, ‘The Trunk’ will mark the first project that Gong Yoo and Hyun-jin, who are currently under the same agency Management SOOP, will work on together.

The drama’s broadcast schedule is yet to be decided.

King The Land remains the most ‘buzzworthy’ dramas actors Lee Junho and YoonA reign over actor rankings

‘King the Land’ remained on the lead spot for a second week. Image Credit: Netflix

K-drama King the Land has swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most ‘buzzworthy’ dramas and cast members again. For the third week in a row, it was number one on the television viewership data analytics website, Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz.

The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

South Korean singer and actor Lee Junho of 2PM and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, who are lead stars of the show, also continued their reign over the list of most buzzworthy cast members. They remained in the top two spots respectively.

Meanwhile, K-drama ‘See You in My 19th Life’ held steady at the fourth position on the drama list, while stars Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun were ranked fourth and eighth on the list of actors.

Finally, while the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the new actor list includes cast members from OTT (over-the-top) shows. Actress Park Gyu-young ranked seventh for her role in Netflix’s ‘Celebrity’.

Sung Hoon and Jung Yoo-min are confirmed to lead the new drama based on a webtoon

Jung Yoo-min and Sung Hoon Image Credit: Twitter

Actor Sung Hoon and actress Jung Yoo-min will be starring as the lead in a new drama, ‘Perfect Marriage Revenge’ (working title).

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the series follows the story of Han Yi-joo (to be played by Yoo-min), a woman who is in a contract marriage with a man named Seo Do-guk (to be played by Sung Hoon) to get her revenge on her original husband.

Yi-joo somehow travels back to the past due to an accident and decides she’ll take her destiny into her own hands and ends her previous life’s tragic relationship.

Sung Hoon was previously seen in dramas such as Oh My Venus and My Secret Romance, and Yoo-min was recently seen in Celebrity, Twenty Five Twenty One, and Hospital Playlist.

‘Perfect Marriage Revenge’ has begun filming but the broadcast date and details are still under discussion.

Actor Park Bo-gum offered a role in a new drama

Park Bo-gum to debut in his first musical Image Credit: Instagram/Park Bo-gum

South Korean singer and actor Park Bo-gum has been offered a new role in an upcoming K-drama titled 'Good Boy'.

Written by Lee Dae Il of 'Life On Mars' and directed by Shim Na Yeon of 'The Good Bad Mother', 'Good Boy' tells the stories of international competition medalists from various sports categories who are specially employed by the government to serve in the police force. Instead of their medals, they wear police IDs around their necks to catch criminals.

Actor Woo Do-hwan is set to lead Netflix's new original series

Woo Do-hwan shared stills from Joseon Attorney Image Credit: Instagram/@Woo Do-hwan

The ‘King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘Bloodhounds’ actor Woo Do-hwan is all set to lead a new Netflix original series, ‘Mr. Plankton’.

According to a news report on Koreatimes.com, the streaming service has announced that Woo has confirmed the lead role, alongside actress Lee You-mi, who gained global recognition for her role in ‘Squid Game’, which earned her the Guest Actress award at the Primetime Emmy Awards last year.