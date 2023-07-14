While the specific process that you need to follow may differ from one bank to another, in general, banks may require you to fulfil the following criteria: 1. Have an active online banking account 2. Have the bank’s app on your phone (or a third-party app that the bank provides for this service) 3. Have an active UAE mobile number linked to your online banking account.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the steps you may need to follow in order to withdraw money from an ATM machine, even when you don’t have your card with you:



1. Open your bank’s mobile app – or the designated app for this service – and sign in to your online banking account.

2. Select the cardless cash withdrawal service and choose the amount you wish to withdraw. You also have the option to transfer the money to someone else.

3. Next, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number. If you are transferring the money to a relative, friend or colleague, you will get the option of entering the person’s mobile number. The OTP will then be sent to their mobile number.

4. Locate the bank’s nearest ATM. Once you are there, select ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ from the menu options displayed on the screen.

5. Enter the OTP number you received from the bank.

6. The ATM machine will then dispense the cash as per the amount you selected in Step 2.