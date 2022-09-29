How can entrepreneurs deal with their mental health challenges? One important tool for helping entrepreneurs avoid or overcome mental health problems is to make sure that they are able to talk to someone about what they are going through. By its very nature, being an entrepreneur can be lonely and isolating so it is vital to have an emotional support system in order to have good mental health. For entrepreneurs, this could be in the form of mentors or fellow entrepreneurs, or by seeking professional guidance from a therapist or coach.

Another important strategy to look after your mental well-being is to identify and prioritise self-care needs. The idea is to make caring for yourself part of your scheduled activities. For example, if you have a stressful meeting coming up, plan something relaxing to do afterwards. Put it on your schedule and stick to it as rigidly as you would any other business meeting. If you have not done this before, it can take some time to work out exactly what your self-care needs are, but it is an investment worth making. For some it might be taking regular holidays; for others it might be taking 10 minutes for a daily meditation. Either way you must decide to invest in self-care because while your business is very important, your well-being is more important because without that, there is no business.