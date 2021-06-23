Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, American Hospital Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The pandemic is undoubtedly a challenge, but the new normal is the silver lining, according to Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, American Hospital Dubai.

“I believe that delivering excellence in healthcare is not an option; it’s the only way forward into the future that ensures the well-being of all. This pursuit of excellence has helped American Hospital Dubai become a leader in world-class healthcare and innovation in the UAE and the region.”

American Hospital Dubai has always catalysed progress in healthcare through its partnerships. For example, the hospital launched the first-ever AI-led healthcare research lab with Cerner, a global Health Information Technology (HIT) provider. In addition, it was the first healthcare organisation in the Middle East to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network (MCCN).

“We will continue to pioneer more partnerships because we believe in exploring new ground to build a healthier future for humanity,” adds Beshara.

Data – the new DNA for progress

Today, technological advances in diagnostics, prediction, and prevention are closing the gaps between healthcare systems and people, he emphasises.

“Data is the new DNA for progress, and AI and blockchain are interpreting and securing data for us. Increasingly, AI is leading to more successful pathways in clinical approaches, robotic surgeries, and wearable health devices, while blockchain is promoting efficiency in costs, resources and data sharing and security in the enormous healthcare domain.”

American Hospital Dubai’s AI-led breakthroughs have fetched advanced analytics that plays a significant role in enhancing patient care for Covid-19 treatments and highlighting patient risk factors for ICU admissions.

The hospital’s response to the Covid-19 crisis was swift and systematic, shares Beshara. The hospital deployed tactical and strategic containment and treatment measures and is continuing to do so.

“The pandemic was unexpected; therefore, it provided a faster velocity to our efforts to combat it through a multi-pronged approach.”

Beshara highlights that innumerable opportunities await the attendees of Arab Health. “The healthcare industry is a vast, complex ecosystem. Therefore, every stakeholder needs to have a clear sight of the new technologies, systems, processes, products, equipment, and developments in the sector. From governments, healthcare and IT professionals, partnerships, manufacturers, health tech transformers to medical and healthcare equipment suppliers, and everyone else involved, the event is an excellent gateway to enter new horizons in this sector.”

He stresses that American Hospital Dubai is committed to pursuing innovative solutions for humanity. At Arab Health, the hospital will be showcasing its diverse achievements in the fields of robotic surgeries, artificial intelligence-led breakthroughs in epidemiology, the advanced role of its Centres of Excellence in disease fields, technology’s role in enhancing clinical and non-clinical performance, as well its active promotion of Dubai’s medical tourism goals.