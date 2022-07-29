Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) joined other countries in marking World Hepatitis Day on Thursday by launching an awareness campaign on its digital and social media platforms to introduce the disease, its symptoms, and ways to prevent infection.
According to EHS, hepatitis patients may develop mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Main symptoms include fever, feeling unwell, loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhoea, discomfort in the abdominal area, jaundice (skin turning to yellow colour), cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
How hepatitis develops
Hepatitis develops as a result of infection with one of the five viruses that can cause the disease: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis A and E are typically caused by consumption of contaminated food or water; while hepatitis B, C, and D are transmitted by transfusion of contaminated blood or blood products, or through medical procedures performed using contaminated medical equipment. Hepatitis B can also be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth, as well as through sexual contact and blood transfusion.
EHS said it is committed to boost awareness campaigns and promote the adoption of healthy behaviours, eating habits, and lifestyles, as a means to prevent diseases, as well as limit infections, and minimise death rates by raising community understanding.