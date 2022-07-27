Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a national public health committee and restructuring the health council.
The move was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The National Public Health Committee, chaired by Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, will be responsible for providing an integrated preventive and precautionary health system to enhance and protect public health.
The committee is also tasked with elevating preparedness and response to all challenges that affect human and community health.
Other responsibilities include reviewing the strategy for public health protection and supervising the implementation of prevention and emergency response plans.
The committee will coordinate between the Ministry of Health, health authorities and competent bodies in the country with regard to protecting public health.
Other responsibilities include setting priorities and suggesting mechanisms for supporting and developing research and studies concerning public health.
The Cabinet also approved reforming the health council under the chairmanship of Abdul Rahman Al Owais. The council is tasked with studying issues facing the health sector at both federal and local levels as well as legislation concerning the sector.
The council will coordinate work between federal, local and private bodies and entities in a manner that ensures integration in order to upgrade health services in the country.
It is also tasked with exchanging expertise and encouraging health and scientific research and studies, as well as supporting health-related prgorammes, activities and services to achieve the goals of the public health policy.
The council will also be responsible for drawing up health related policies and strategies for combating pandemics and taking appropriate decisions in this regard, in collaboration and coordination with competent bodies in the country.