Abu Dhabi: Pharmacies in Abu Dhabi can now administer COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) tweeted on Friday.

The vaccines will be provided free of charge while the PCR tests will be priced at Dh40. T

The first phase will allow community members to take PCR tests and for those eligible over the age of 18 to receive the COVID- 19 vaccination. The programme will later expand the offered services to include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

The move comes in line with the emirate’s commitment to adopting international best practices and making healthcare services further accessible to all community members.

It also aims to promote community health and ensure the availability of preventive vaccination services in privacy and comfort and in accordance with world-class standards.

Easy access

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary of DoH, said: “With the support and vision of our wise leadership, the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of the community. By administering the COVID-19 vaccination and providing PCR tests in pharmacies, we will provide community members with convenient access to important healthcare services which fall in line with the safety measures undertaken by Abu Dhabi in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added: “We encourage more pharmacies to take part in the national vaccination efforts to ensure this service reaches all the community. We are also working towards including other types of vaccinations in pharmacies to enhance the safety of individuals and facilitate the accessibility of these services.”

Approval process

Several pharmacies have successfully completed courses certified by DoH to administer these vaccinations. After successful completion, the pharmacies receive the authorisation, which is then added to their license based on the department’s regulations and standards. The department will provide the list of licensed pharmacies through its website.