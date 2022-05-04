Abu Dhabi: A syringe-and-vaccine icon will be a common feature across the Alhosn app profiles of all vaccinated app users.
Taking to social media, developers of the UAE’s official vaccine registry and COVID-19 testing record explained that the icon represents vaccine doses and is meant for medical use only.
“The vaccine icon can be found in the ‘Medical use only’ section on Alhosn app and it is the new unified icon that represents users’ vaccine doses,” the developer said. Each vaccine dose is therefore accompanied by a syringe-and-vial icon, along with the date of vaccination, vaccine name, dose number and vaccination facility specified.
Different from crossed-out syringe
The icon is different from the crossed-out syringe icon that appears on the profiles of certain Alhosn users. As the developers explained earlier this month, the crossed-out syringe appears automatically for people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.
“The crossed-out syringe icon means that you have received an exemption for a total of 90 days from any COVID-19 related vaccines, [and it] appears after testing positive for COVID-19. Eleven days after receiving a positive PCR test result, your Alhosn app will automatically be green for 30 days, followed by a 60-day exemption, during which you must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain the green status,” the developer said.
A crossed-out syringe icon, therefore, gives an Alhosn user longer green pass validity, even if the user is not yet vaccinated.