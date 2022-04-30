Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has issued a notification, extending the validity of the Green Pass to 30 days from the current 14 days. This extension became officially effective from Friday, April 29. FAHR has also announced that fully-vaccinated citizens and residents will now be allowed to enter federal government entities within 30 days of the last COVID-19 test.
The notification has been conveyed to all federal entities and ministries in the UAE.
This latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions follows Abu Dhabi’s decision to allow all commercial entities and tourist attractions in the emirate to function at 100 per cent of their capacities.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee had said that the PCR test validity of Green Pass will be increased from 14 to 30 days with effect from Friday. However, people were advised to wear facemasks in closed areas.
Having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app is still required to enter public places in Abu Dhabi, including shopping malls, exhibitions and restaurants.
Over the past few months, the UAE has been reporting a downward trend in the daily infections, which prompted authorities to take new decisions to ease COVID-19 curbs including a return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Capital.