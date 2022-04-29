Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.
The committee has also approved an extension of the green pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.
Masks must continue to be worn in indoor spaces, the committee said, adding that the updates are effective from Friday in line with the maintained low COVID-19 infection rate.