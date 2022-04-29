Dubai: Fully vaccinated citizens and residents will now have their Green Pass PCR validity on Al Hosn increased from 14 to 30 days, it was announced on Friday.
According to the latest updates announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the PCR test validity of Green Pass will be increased from 14 to 30 days effective Friday. However, people were advised to wear facemasks in closed areas.
Prior to the update, green pass validity was set at 14 days. That change came into effect in December 2021 when COVID restrictions were tightened because of the Omicron variant.
Having a green pass on the Al Hosn app is still required to enter public places in Abu Dhabi, including shopping malls, exhibitions and restaurants.
The new development comes as part of a slew of measures taken by the committee including a return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate.
Al Hosn is the official UAE app for contact tracing and health testing related to COVID-19 introduced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
The app helps trace people who have been in close proximity to confirmed COVID-19 cases to prevent the spread of the virus. It also provides residents with access to their test results and a health color coding system that identifies and allows individuals that are free from COVID-19 disease to access public spaces.