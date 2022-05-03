Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted more than 5,787 field visits at private medical facilities and made 54 judicial seizures in coordination with strategic partners during 2021. These measures were undertaken to ensure optimal use and availability of medical products and services to society.
In addition, the ministry investigated more than 233 complaints, inspected approved PCR testing labs and confirmed the availability of the strategic stockpile of medical supplies.
The ministry is continuing its campaigns to ensure that all facilities comply with the stipulated quality and service standards. This is part of its strategy to implement national standards for health facilities, strengthen its supervisory role and ensure that the community receives health care services in accordance with the highest international standards.
Monitoring health advertisements and complaints
Dr Hessa Mubarak, director of the Control, Audit and Inspection Department at MoHaP, said: “Throughout the year, MoHaP conducted daily field visits to medical facilities to ensure compliance with the health laws and legislations in force, while establishing the quality and price of the products. The control department also monitors health advertisements on social media and investigates individual complaints about medical facilities and products.”
Meeting inspection requirements
Dr Mubarak emphasised that the purpose of these inspections was to prevent violations of medical facility and safety standards, such as offering medical services without a licence from the ministry, failing to dispose of medical waste in accordance with local and international laws and standards, poor pharmaceutical product storage and failing to comply with the medical and technical safety requirements for operating rooms.
Maintaining records of controlled medicines
Furthermore, it runs checks on compliance with engineering standards and hygiene and sterilisation instructions for medical instruments, ventilation system, maintaining records of dispensing controlled medicines, and keeps a tab on whether antibiotics have been made available without a prescription.
Dr Mubarak said the ministry values private medical facilities’ commitment to health laws and regulations as they are partners in advancing the health system. She affirmed that the ministry pays utmost attention to patients’ feedback from the health sector in order to promote and protect the health of the community.