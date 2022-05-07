1 of 11
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the new Al Qana waterside project in Abu Dhabi, including the National Aquarium.
During the visit, he praised their contribution to strengthening the emirate’s tourism offering and enhancing the community’s wellbeing.
He was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), and Saeed Bin Omeir Bin Yousef, chairman of Al Barakah International Investment, the developer of the Al Qana project, and Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment.
“Al Qana is a mega-infrastructure project designed to support Abu Dhabi’s vision to cement itself as one of the most livable cities in the world. We aim to further enhance quality of life in the emirate by providing even more recreational, cultural, sporting, and active initiatives. At Al Qana, more than 365,000 square feet are dedicated to entertainment,” Saeed bin Omeir Bin Yousef said in a statement.
“We are developing an iconic destination that will not only boost tourism, but also be a leisure and dining hub for families and friends,” he added.
Al Qana features the region’s largest aquarium, as well as indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, retail and dining outlets, and a marina.
Additional recreation spaces and a cinema are due to open soon.
The waterfront destination spanning an area of 2.4 km, forms Al Qana. Visitors will be able to access state-of-the art facilities including the National Aquarium, the Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub, Cinemacity Al Qana, Pixel (E-Sports and gaming hub) and exciting dining and entertainment activities for families and children.
Al Qana is a massive waterfront entertainment and leisure hub located in the Al Maqta end of Abu Dhabi.
The Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub will be home to a huge wellness hub.
