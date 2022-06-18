Dubai: Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital in Dubai has announced three new fellowship programmes in collaboration with Dubai-based Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

Applications for the three programmes are now open. The newly introduced programmes are fellowships in paediatric surgery, paediatric orthopaedic surgery and paediatric otolaryngology specialities, all accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

First such fellowships

The paediatric orthopaedic surgery and the paediatric otolaryngology fellowships are the first to be offered in the UAE.

During the programmes’ duration, experts from Al Jalila Children’s and MBRU will provide advanced training to aspiring physicians in various paediatric specialities.

The programmes align with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which aims to make the UAE the best country in the world within the next four decades. The long-term vision underlines the importance of excellent education quality and focuses on advanced science and technology, space science, engineering, innovation, and health sciences.

Academic programme

Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, chief operating officer at the hospital, said: “The newly announced paediatric fellowship programmes at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital provide a distinctive opportunity for aspiring physicians to participate in a comprehensive and advanced academic medical training programme.”

He added: “Al Jalila Children’s is ideal for receiving advanced knowledge and paediatrics training. It is the only hospital dedicated to treating children and adolescents. Together with the MBRU, we are now part of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, an integrated academic health system that has set one of its strategic pillars as delivering transformative education and a future-ready workforce. Through these offerings, we ensure that individuals who apply will receive training on par with advanced global practices.”

Aspiring paediatricians

Professor Sulaiman Al Emran, Dean of the Post Graduate Medical Education, MBRU, said: “At MBRU, we aim to enrich the academic journey of our learners. This entails working with multiple stakeholders to develop integrated and creative programmes that will strengthen medical education in the UAE and enhance Dubai’s standing on the global map.”

Recently, Al Jalila Children’s also partnered with MBRU for a five-year Paediatric Neurology Residency Programme, accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS). As part of the programme, residents spent the first two years learning general paediatrics and three years in paediatric neurology training.