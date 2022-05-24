Dubai: As the threat of Monkeypox looms large globally, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) has initiated an educational campaign on Twitter to allay fears. The MoHaP’s Twitter campaign is aimed at reassuring UAE residents that it is fully prepared in case of an outbreak of the disease.
In a series of tweets from MoHaP, UAE residents have been provided a simple explanation of what Monkeypox is, its symptoms and what preventive measures need to be undertaken.
UAE Twitterati has shown its appreciation of MoHaP tweets to counter Monkeypox.
Transferred directly from animals to humans
The tropical zoonotic (transferred from animals to humans) viral disease, previously known to have been confined to the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, has now been reported in Europe and the United States. The disease, which has a history of being transferred directly from animals to humans, has become the next biggest scare for the world after COVID-19 with the World Health Organisation closely monitoring the outbreak. At present, 90 confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in 12 countries.
In a move to be extra cautious and follow global developments, MoHaP has issued a series of tweets, explaining what the diseases is and ways to prevent it. The MoHaP tweets mention that an antiviral drug therapy, which is from the third generation of the Smallpox vaccine, can help a patient who was exposed to the virus and this vaccine can help resolve the symptoms between two to four weeks.
• Avoid physical contact with infected individuals and do not share personal items such as towels or bed linen.
• Wear gloves and the necessary personal protective equipment when caring for confirmed Monkeypox patients.
• Wash hands regularly.
• If having non vegetarian food, make sure it is cooked well.
• Wear protective gloves and clothing when approaching sick animals.