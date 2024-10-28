Abu Dhabi: With pioneering initiatives like the Emirati Genome Programme (EGP) and Abu Dhabi Biobank, the UAE is advancing efforts in disease prevention, early detection, and precision medicine through genomics.

Leading the charge, M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence facilitates the EGP, performing genetic sequencing and using artificial intelligence tools to analyse data that can shape healthcare and drug discovery.

“The Omics Centre of Excellence plays a key role in advancing local efforts in disease prevention and early detection by leveraging genomic insights from the EGP and Abu Dhabi Biobank,” said Paul Jones, CEO of Omics Centre of Excellence, to Gulf News.

The centre, the region’s largest and most advanced Omics facility, has built a vast genomic database covering more than 60 per cent of the Emirati population.

“This comprehensive data can be used to identify the genetic markers linked to diseases prevalent in the region enabling a range of benefits that support the patient journey.”

Jones noted that the centre supports the Department of Health (DoH) — Abu Dhabi in transforming healthcare in the UAE, creating a scalable model for disease prevention and early detection that he believes will become a “global exemplar” with significant implications for public health worldwide.

Significant contributions

“In partnership with the DoH, the centre is set to make significant contributions to healthcare innovation by establishing a blueprint for integrating large-scale genomics into the UAE’s healthcare system. This could become a global exemplar. At the same time, there is an emerging opportunity to use the insights from the EGP to inform the discovery and development of personalised therapies,” Jones said.

Key projects

In partnership with the DoH, the centre is launching several initiatives to support personalised population health and precision medicine in the UAE, utilising insights gained from the EGP.

“These initiatives are laying the groundwork for the healthcare system in the UAE to become more personalised, preventive, and precise, thus improving patient outcomes across the country,” said Jones.

The initiatives include:

Genomic screening: Population-level screening to identify individuals at risk of inherited diseases.

Polygenic risk scores: Complementing genomic screening for complex health conditions.

Pre-marital screening: Informing couples about inherited risks to prevent genetic disorders in offspring.

Newborn screening: Early diagnosis of genetic disorders, enabling early interventions to prevent disability or death, and helping children reach their full potential.

Liquid biopsy in cancer: Using blood samples for early cancer detection, treatment selection, and disease monitoring.

Pharmacogenomics: Informing personalised therapy choices.

Hybrid cord blood bank

The centre also houses the Abu Dhabi Biobank, featuring the region’s largest hybrid cord blood bank. Albarah El-Khani, senior vice president of operations at M42, noted that the biobank’s large, diverse data set ensures better matching for stem cell transplants, enhancing treatment success and overall patient outcomes.

“By allowing parents to store their newborns’ stem cells for personal use or public donation, the biobank addresses the urgent need for matched hematopoietic stem cells. These cells can treat various blood and immune disorders, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and bone marrow diseases, ultimately improving survival rates,” El-Khani explained.

He said the biobank’s robust repository of cord blood and other biological samples reduces waiting times for patients needing transplants and supports early intervention for rare diseases.

Biggest challenges

Jones acknowledged that building public awareness and trust in genomics projects remains a significant challenge. “Many people are unfamiliar with genomics, and concerns about data privacy and security need to be addressed. The centre is conducting extensive community outreach to educate the public on the benefits of genomics in preventive healthcare while ensuring the highest standards of data confidentiality and security,” Jones said.