Traditional joint replacement surgery

For decades, traditional joint replacement surgery has been, and continues to be, a very successful treatment option for individuals with significant arthritis or joint damage.

In a traditional joint replacement surgery, the surgeon uses standardised components that come in approximately 6-10 sizes that may not perfectly match the patient's unique anatomy. This increases the chance of anatomical mismatch and therefore the chance of increased wear or loosening of the implants over time that can result in revision surgery. Modern implants however meet stringent international quality standards and do enjoy a large evidence base of satisfied patients.

Rise of 3D anatomically matched joint replacements

Dr Paul Jairaj, Consultant Orthopaedic Hip and Knee Surgeon at Emirates Specialty Hospital, explains that “advancements in medical technology have raised the bar and revolutionised the treatment options of joint diseases, with 3D planning and 3D printing emerging as a game changer in recent years. 3D planning technology has experienced a surge in popularity within the medical field. This has led to the development of highly anatomical implants for joint replacement surgery, which can be customised to the patient by using specific patient data. Surgeons can create components that:

1. Precisely match anatomy: 3D-printed implants can be tailored to the exact shape and size of the patient's joint anatomy, improving the stability of the fit.

2. Enhanced durability: Exact anatomical fit will reduce the abnormal stresses across the joint. Thus it can offer increased durability and longevity.

3. Reduced risk of complications: Improved fit and precision placement of implant reduce the risk of complications such as fracture, dislocation, infection, dissatisfaction and loosening.

Advantages of 3D-printed joint replacements over traditional joint replacement

With over 10 years of experience specifically related to 3D joint replacement surgery, Dr Paul Jairaj is one of the most experienced 3D knee and hip replacement surgeons in the UAE and has implanted well over a thousand of these implants. His practice at Emirates Specialty Hospital is expected to play a major role in improving the quality of life for patients with joint diseases. Dr Jairaj succinctly breaks down the advantages of 3D printed joint replacement over traditional joint replacement as:

1. Personalised approach that is tailored to individual patient needs.

2. Improved function: More minimally invasive approach can be taken, given better anatomical fit, and hence patient is more likely to return to increased activity levels including sport.

3. Reduced recovery time: Minimally invasive approach results in less tissue trauma and faster recovery.

4. Potential for long-term durability: Advanced materials and manufacturing techniques along with correct anatomical fit results in less wear and tear across the joint and hence longer lasting joint for the patient.