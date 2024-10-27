Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum will become an annual event in Dubai bringing together the emirate’s top brass.

The decision was announced on Sunday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan posted: “Featuring global experts, the next edition, set for September 2025, will generate insights on Dubai’s achievements, aspirations, strategic directions, and upcoming initiatives. We invite meaningful contributions from Dubai’s top leaders and look forward to innovative ideas from each participant.”

He added that the Forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for developing future generations of leaders and Dubai’s commitment to inclusive progress.

The decision follows the success of the inaugural edition of the event, which was attended by Sheikh Mohammed.

The second edition of the Forum, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, will be held from September 24 to 25, 2025.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, said that the event embodies Sheikh Mohammed’s philosophy of management, strategic thinking, and proactive leadership. It also highlights the importance of prioritising comprehensive development and citizen welfare, while preparing leaders to confront current challenges and take on future responsibilities.

Al Gergawi added that organising the Forum annually, which brings together Dubai’s leaders and global experts, will play a crucial role in shaping future strategies aligned with the emirate’s vision for global leadership.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum serves as a key platform for shaping future strategies, offering a platform for leaders and experts from various fields to exchange innovative ideas. The event will feature discussions, workshops, and lectures led by international experts, equipping participants with key skills for development.