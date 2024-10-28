Tehran: The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday.

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with its air raids on Saturday, calling it a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" and warning that "its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel as it battles Tehran-aligned militants in Gaza and Lebanon.

Saturday's Israeli attack on military sites followed an October 1 missile barrage by Iran - its response to the killing of militant leaders it backs and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Iran said the strikes around Tehran and in the provinces of Khuzestan and Ilam killed at least four soldiers and caused "limited damage" to radar systems.

Officials and the media have largely downplayed the strikes, highlighting Iran's air defences without promising a direct response.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the Israeli strikes "evil" and a "miscalculation" that "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".