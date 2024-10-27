The Vietnamese Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE reflects the shared commitment of both countries to boost their ties.

Vietnam is the UAE’s largest non-oil trade partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with non-oil bilateral trade continuing to flourish in the first half of 2024, reaching $6.1 billion, a growth of nine per cent and 34 per cent compared to the same period in 2023 and 2022, respectively.