Dubai: In yet another heartfelt act of giving, UAE-based civil society organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) brought a smile on the faces of 50 cancer patients, survivors and their families in the UAE, by bringing to their doorsteps essential food kits to mark International Day of Charity, which is observed globally on September 5.

A gift of love

As part of its commitment to ease the financial as well as emotional burden of cancer patients, FOCP has made this thoughtful offering to them and their families in collaboration with UAE Food Bank, a non-profit organisation committed to distributing food to those in need. The UAE’s first food bank, a non-profit organisation, runs under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

This is the second FOCP–UAE Food Bank philanthropic venture this year after the latter supported FOCP’s ‘Ramadan Mir’ campaign with the distribution of essential nutrition kits to cancer patients across the nation.

Extending a helping hand

The International Day of Charity commemorates Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life and career to serving the poor and the destitute. Majed Ibrahim, executive beneficiary, Support Services, FOCP, said: “Charity enables meaningful social bonding and contributes to the creation of inclusive, socially-minded and resilient societies. Every act of giving, however big or small, can make a difference. Through its various philanthropic and community-focused initiatives, FOCP continues to strengthen its efforts to make the treatment journeys of cancer patients as bearable and comfortable as possible. With this initiative too, our objective was to put a smile on their faces and offer them hope, as positivity plays a crucial role in maintaining the will to recover.”

