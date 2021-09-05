Sharjah: Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) recently organised an informative workshop for parents and their children in Sharjah on how to best address the COVID-19 pandemic.
“House of Wisdom is privileged to have this collaboration with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in bringing an informative workshop for parents and their children at Little Readers. We are looking forward to bringing more exceptional learning experiences,” said Reem M. Al-Kaabi, head of the Children’s Department at House of Wisdom, where the workshop was organised.
Around the world, MSF is responding to COVID-19 in different countries through workshops, programmes and publications on how to explain the pandemic to a child, and how to make them understand that they can’t play outside, or until recently couldn’t go to school because many people are sick with COVID-19.
Towards this end, the MSF published a book titled ‘What Can You Do About COVID-19?’ that can be downloaded for free via the following the link: https://msf-seasia.org/Childrens-Activity-Book.