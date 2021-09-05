Abu Dhabi health authorities have approved 77 home-care service providers in the emirate, which can continue to serve more than 4,000 patients. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi health authorities have approved 77 home-care service providers in the emirate, which can continue to serve more than 4,000 patients.

The approvals were announced on Thursday by the sector regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), along with an updated model for home-care services.

“The DoH is committed to updating and implementing advanced models of care that enhance the efficiency of the sector and contribute to health-care services, in accordance with the highest international standards. We continue to improve the health-care sector to guarantee that residents receive high-quality services that are readily available and that ultimately enhance their experience. The emirate’s advanced models of care will ensure that residents have continued access to services by certified, experienced and qualified specialists,” said Dr Jamal Kaabi, the DoH undersecretary.

‘Enhancing patient journey’

“The updated model of care for home-care services, one of the most comprehensive models of its kind globally, is a testament to the DoH’s continuous efforts in enhancing patient journey. Our top priority is to continue to advance the health and wellbeing of residents through patient-centred and timely services. The model for home care services adheres to global best practices, procedures and policies, whereby performance indicators are continuously monitored in order to ensure patient safety,” Dr Al Kaabi added.

The model includes clear guidelines to determine the eligibility of patients and clarifies the type of home-care services provided. Patient eligibility is evaluated after diagnosing the patient’s needs and identifying the type of therapeutic and nursing care required. The DoH will also determine the appropriate service provider according to the needs of the health status of each patient.

‘Improved patient satisfaction’

Service providers expressed their appreciation for the support of DoH and its efforts in upgrading health-care services.

“The updated model of care provides substantial opportunities for developments that will enhance access and quality of home-care services while advancing the emirate’s health-care sector. While the primary goal of the updated model is to improve the health of patients, health-care providers also stand to benefit through improved patient satisfaction, higher staff productivity and more,” said Ali Mohsen Al-Naqib, chief executive officer at Real Medical Centre.

“The updated model of care will ensure that home-care services in Abu Dhabi adhere to global standards of comprehensive health care provided by highly skilled and qualified practitioners,” said Abdulaziz Al Hosani, chief executive officer at Tebabah Home Health Care.

‘Holistic and patient-centred care’